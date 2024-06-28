Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new album, 'MEGAN', after a huge fiasco with an anime sample on the track 'Otaku Hot Girl'.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her third studio album and follow-up to 2022's 'Traumazine'

The 29-year-old rap superstar asked for approval from the production company of an anime show, which she sampled, but was forced to remove any mention of the show or its characters to keep it.

Addressing the saga on Instagram Live this week, she said: “I’m not talking bad because I’m very grateful.

“Y’all know how I told y’all I got an anime sample on my album? This has probably been the hardest song to try to have on my album — but like I said I’m not complaining ’cause I’m grateful.”

She continued: "Last night, we get an email. They said, ‘Actually I need you to take out the names of the characters that’s in the show.’ That is the whole song. That makes the song make sense.

“They said, You could either do this — you could have the music clearance, or you can have the name clearance.’ The music is what’s really important to me, but the names really tied it all together.”

On the mammoth task of getting the song changed as the release date was fast-approaching, she said: "I really hope y’all think this s*** sound fire, ’cause I had to jump through eight million hoops to get this s*** Once y’all hear the sample, y’all are gonna know why they was giving us a hard time. “This is a very big production company so for them to even say yes — and I be cussing and s*** — like I said, I’m grateful. I’m not complaining. I really wanted this sample. I really wanted to do it, so I’m doing everything I got to do to keep it. But change the names? Change the names the day before the album out? That was nuts.”

'MEGAN' features a host of special guests, including Victoria Monet, Kyle Richh, GloRilla and UGK.

It boasts the trio of previously released snake-themed singles, 'Cobra', 'Hiss' and 'Boa'.