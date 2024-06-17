Meghan Trainor says Rihanna is the artist she most wants to collaborate with.

Meghan Trainor at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

The 30-year-old singer - who has sons Riley, three, and 11-month-old Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara - would love to work with the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker in the future, and cited their experiences of motherhood could help the two bond.

Speaking to assembled media at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, she said: “ [I] love her, she’s perfect ... We both have two boys so we’re the same.”

After releasing her sixth album ‘Timeless’ earlier this month, Meghan is now getting ready to head out on tour in support of the LP, but she will be enjoying a few weeks off in July.

Meghan - who performed at the pop extravaganza held at Wembley Stadium in London - she said: "I have a quick break when I go home because I’ve been promoting my album ‘Timeless’ non-stop. July apparently is off, but that’s a laugh. And then August, I start rehearsing my tour, and then September, October, we’re on tour.”

The ‘Timeless Tour’ will mark the first time the ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker has hit the road since 2016, and she joked that feels like she has been “training for the Olympics”.

She recently said: “I’m feeling fit. I’ve never been so fit. I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, OK?’

“I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded!”