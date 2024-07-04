Niall Horan was forced to walk to his concert for the first time.

Niall Horan was forced to walk to the venue due to bad traffic

The former One Direction star performed at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena at the weekend, but due to manic traffic, he abandoned his mode of transport and walked the streets to get to the venue.

In a TikTok video soundtracked by Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, he said: “Traffic too crazy in Toronto, so I’m walking to the venue.

“In all my years of playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue."

Upon their arrival, he added: “We’ve made it!”

The 30-year-old pop star likely found it quite refreshing walking the streets without getting stopped by fans.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker previously shared how he was terrified to leave the house over the "shock" of One Direction's intense fame.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There were periods where you’d go out and you wouldn’t get five yards outside the door.

“I remember one time I stupidly went to Westfield (shopping mall), in West London, and honestly, swear to God, I was like, ‘I’m going to die in here. I’m never getting out’. It was the fear of that which kept me in.

“I probably became a bit of a recluse in 2012, 2013, 2014 . . . It was probably all in my head but I became a recluse because of the thought of going out, when I probably could have.

"There is a side of it where you’ve just come from zero to hero, the shock of it. It’s a shock to the system and you’re trying to live a normal life."

The 'Heaven' singer has not performed with his bandmates since they went on hiatus in 2015, and even though he has pursued a successful career as a solo artist, he admitted that these days he can go about his life without anyone bothering him.

He added: "Now I live the most normal life I could possibly live. I can go to the shops and buy my own dinner and just general stuff. There was a period where if someone said, ‘Do you want to grab a coffee?’ or ‘Do you want to go for lunch?’ I’d have said absolutely not."