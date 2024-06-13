Normani has a duet with James Blake on her eagerly awaited debut solo album.

The 28-year-old former Fifth Harmony star and the 35-year-old singer-songwriter have collaborated on the track ‘Tantrums’ on the upcoming LP 'Dopamine'.

So far fans have heard the singles ‘Wild Side’ with Cardi B, ‘1:59’ featuring Gunna and ‘Candy Paint’, with the full record set to drop on Friday (14.06.24).

Teasing the album, Normani said it's the "perfect hybrid" of her "past and present" tastes.

She told Dazed: “I feel like it embodies everything I wanted to say – it feels dominant, strong, assertive – but on the flipside, there are so many layers to what dopamine is.

“You get the highs, the lows, the thrill of it all. And it’s a little toxic, too.”

She went on: “There’s a sense of freedom I have that I’ve been waiting for, a weight lifted – me just being able to be Normani before I’m anything else.

“I’ve grown so much in my tastes, the things that I like are very different than the things I liked before, but I think it’s a perfect hybrid of past and present.”

Fifth Harmony split in 2018 and Normani released her first solo single, 'Motivation' in August 2019.

She went on to release songs including 'Diamonds,' 'Bad to You,' 'Wild Side,' 'Fair,' and 'New to You' but 'Dopamine' is her first full-length project solo.

Last August, the star joined a new management company, after she parted ways with S10 Entertainment’s Brandon Silverstein in May.

'Dopamine' tracklisting:

1. ‘Big Boy’

2. ‘Still’

3. ‘All Yours’

4. ‘Lights On’

5. ‘Take My Time’

6. ‘Insomnia’

7. ‘Candy Paint’

8. ‘Grip’

9. ‘1:59’ featuring Gunna

10. ‘Distance’

11. ‘Tantrums’ featuring James Blake

12. ‘Little Secrets’

13. ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B

Photo: Christina DeOrtentiis/Everett