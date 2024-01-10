Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor and more are set to appear on Billy Morrison's new album.

The 54-year-old musician - primarily known for his work as Billy Idol's rhythm guitarist - has announced his third solo album 'The Morrison Project' after signing a deal with The Label Group and Virgin Music, and he's enlisted some big names to perform on the record.

As well as the Black Sabbath and Slipknot rockers, the collection will feature Ministry's Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai and DMC from Run-DMC.

Also appearing across the 12 tracks are his Billy Idol bandmate Steve Stevens, 4 Non Blondes star Linda Perry, and Sabbath's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos.

Billy revealed the exciting news this week and announced the album - which "features a ton of guest appearances by [his] friends" - will be released on April 19, with lead single 'Drowning' coming on February 23.

He added on Instagram: "For now, I'm just happy to tell you all it's done, finished, the videos are shot, the plan is in motion, and I hope you all love it as much as I have loved making it!"

The collection is the follow-up to 2015's 'God Shaped Hole' - which had Ozzy singing on closing track 'Gods of Rock N Roll' - which in turn came after his 2008 solo debut 'Stimulator'

The veteran musician - who has also worked with the Cult, Circus Diablo and Camp Freddy over the years - insisted he wanted to let his collaborators "do their own thing" on the album.

He told Blabbermouth: "One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing.

“I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt.

"I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”