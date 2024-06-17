Normani hinted at solo concerts as she admitted she’s been "deprived for so long" of performing live.

Normani cannot wait to perform her new songs for her fans

The former Fifth Harmony star dropped her hotly anticipated debut solo album, 'Dopamine', last week, and she has admitted she is longing for the day she gets back onstage after being holed up in the studio.

She told Vogue: "That’s where I thrive the most. I know everybody has a favourite part of the process, and for me, I just love performing in any shape or fashion, whether it be music videos or award shows. I feel like I haven’t done that in so long either, so I’m really eager for that part—I need that part. Honestly, I feel like I’ve been deprived for so long, because I’ve been on the other side of it. There’s so much that I want to do, and my fans inspire me so much too, so I’m curious to see what their favourites are."

The 28-year-old singer has been avoiding reviews of the record.

Explaining why, she said: "I don’t really know what people are saying, honestly. I told myself that I owed it to myself to not be so consumed by it or allow the noise to jade this day for me. I hear that there’s a lot of positivity from my family and friends and everybody around, so I’m really excited about that. But yeah, I’ve just been in my moment of stillness and trying my best to be present and have gratitude for where I am right now, and how far I’ve come personally."

The 'Wild Side' singer also gushed about getting to work with her idol, singer-songwriter James Blake, 35, on the track 'Tantrums', and how she felt able to "let my guard down" in his company.

She said: "Honestly, I’ve always been such a huge fan of James. I reached out to him and asked if he wanted to collaborate. I think working with him really allowed me to let my guard down—it was very freeing. It wasn’t about checking off a box but making something for the love of the music and for the love of the art, with no expectations. And he was so down. He’s honestly one of the best human beings that I’ve come across, not only in the industry, but in life. He believed in the record just as much as I did. And there was just equal reciprocation, and he was down to get it right—we went through a lot of versions, but he didn’t make me feel like I was doing too much. He supported and encouraged my ideas. I’m really appreciative for that, for him making the process a little bit more peaceful in spite of everything else."