Sam Smith has re-recorded 'Stay With Me' with updated lyrics for the song's 10th anniversary.

The 32-year-old singer - who came out as non-binary in 2019 and uses they/them pronouns - is working on a new version of their debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' to mark 10 years since its release.

In a letter to their fans, Sam said: "When me, Jimmy and Tourist wrote this song, none of us would’ve expected it to become what it has in the world.

"I will never forget Will (Tourist) playing those three chords on the piano. I stopped everything I was doing and said ‘what is that’.

"Those chords and this song still stir me in the same way to this day. I’ve never once got sick of singing it.

"The meaning of this song changes for me whenever I sing it. The words ‘Stay With Me’ can mean a million different things and follow me throughout my life like an old friend. (sic)"

Sam described the song as "truly so special to me", and confirmed the line "I'm just a man" will be changed to "baby understand", having made several reworks in live performances over the years.

They continued: "This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10 year anniversary I re-recorded the track, which will be available on all platforms and physical, including the updated lyric ‘but I still need love, baby understand’ which felt really important to me.

"It’s beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past.”

The album - which also featured the singles 'Money On My Mind' and 'I'm Not The Only One' - hit number one in the UK when it was released in May 2014, while it landed at number two in the US Billboard 200 the following month.

The 10th anniversary edition will be released on August 2.