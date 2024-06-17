The Sugababes aren't worried about the impact that AI could have on the music industry.

The Sugababes at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

The girl group - which consists of 40-year-old Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena, 39, and 39-year-old Keisha Buchanan - aren't concerned about the potential consequences artificial intelligence could have on songwriters and performers because the technology lacks the “heart or soul” that makes music special.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, Mutya said: “I’ve never really thought about it. I feel like we’re just getting along with it. And, I know it’s something that some people have thought about but..."

Siobhán then chipped in: “I mean, I have heard that some people use it in the writing rooms and people have been trying things out but it’s not for us.

“I feel like we heard an AI version of us, and other people said you could hear our voices in it, but for me, it was really inauthentic. I couldn’t hear the heart or soul in it, I’m not worried about it at all.”

The trio - who all left the group one-by-one before reuniting in 2011 - reflected on the “really incredible” time they’ve had performing together again, while emphasising the group are still totally focused on releasing new music.

When she was asked what the Sugababes were most proud of achieving this year, Mutya said: “I think just being on the road with the ladies and being able to perform to all of our fans.

Siobhán then added: "It’s two weeks to Glastonbury!

"It's been really incredible because when we decided to come back together again we wanted to - yes, celebrate the hits - but we just wanted to also have a career in music again and, you know, work on an album and stuff.

“We’ve been doing that throughout the summer and it’s nice to be one of those who is releasing music, as we know not everyone gets that opportunity."

The Sugababes dazzled the sell-out crowd when they took to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday (16.06.24) with Keisha later labelling the experience as “amazing”.