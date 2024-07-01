SZA delighted fans by performing a snippet of an unreleased song during her American Express presents BST Hyde Park concert on Saturday night (29.06.24).

The R’n’B superstar told the 60,000-strong London crowd of adorning fans: "New album, you ready.”

She then launched into what fans believe is a track called ‘Storytime’.

SZA later shared the clip on X and captioned it: “I know you told stories about me. most of them awful. All of them true. Here’s some for u.(sic)"

The song is seemingly from her upcoming album, ‘LANA’, which was going to be made up of outtakes from her acclaimed second LP, ‘SOS’, but is now going to boast all new tracks.

Fans also witnessed her new botanical bug-themed set for the first time.

Performing her encore of ‘20 Something’, she said: “Today was my first day performing with the new set. You’re like my second home. I’ll always come back here. You’re the best crowd. I love you. Goodnight!”

SZA left fans speechless spinning with blades, gyrating on top of a humongous ant, and clambering her way up a giant tree at her Glastonbury warm-up show.

The ‘Kill Bill’ hitmaker powered through her 28-song set in London - despite arriving just over 15 minutes late to stage.

The Grammy winner treated fans to all the hits, including ‘Kiss Me More’, which usually features Doja Cat, ‘Snooze’, ‘Kill Bill, and ‘Nobody Gets Me’.

While there was no Doja, SZA threw in a cover of Prince and the Revolution’s 1986 classic ‘Kiss’, which went down a treat with the animated crowd.

The night before her biggest concert to date, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous festival, SZA put on a thrilling set with a spectacular sci-fi production that transported fans to a world not too dissimilar from Avatar.

As well as climbing on top of massive stage props, including a tree that fell onto The Great Oak Stage, SZA left fans open-mouthed when she jumped into the splits.

During fan-favourite ‘Kill Bill’, the 34-year-old superstar sang “I might kill my ex” dancing with a blade before throwing it across the stage.

After much debate about SZA headlining Glastonbury tonight (30.06.24), it will be interesting to see if she wins over the critics.

SZA's BST Hyde Park setlist:

PSA

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

All The Stars

Prom

Garden

Drew Barrymore

F2F

Forgiveness

Ghost In The Machine

Blind

Shirt

Kiss Me More

I Hate U

Kill Bill

Low

Supermodel

Open Arms

Nobody Gets Me

Normal Girl

Saturn

Rich Baby Daddy

The Weekend

Good Days

20 Something

Photo: (c) Mr Not Blue and Cassidy Meyers