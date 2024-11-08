The Vamps star Bradley Simpson has unveiled his debut solo album, ‘The Panic Years’.

Bradley Simpson has unveiled his debut solo album and announced a headline tour

The 29-year-old singer - who shot to fame in 2012 as a member of the chart-topping boy band alongside James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball, and Tristan Evans - will show fans a whole different "side" of his life that he has not shared before on the deeply personal record, which is due for release on February 28, 2025.

He said in a statement: “I hope these songs and stories can help them navigate those experiences. They can become the soundtrack to their lives, whether they’re dancing, crying, going out or whatever it is. It really feels like an opportunity to let them into a side of my life that I haven’t shared before.”

Bradley has shared the new single ‘Holy Grail’, which follows ‘Cry At The Moon’, ‘Picasso’, ‘Daisies’ and ‘Always Like This’.

He co-wrote the track with songwriter to the stars Ina Wroldsen – whose recent credits include Kylie Minogue’s bop ‘Padam Padam’ – and Grammy-nominated BOOTS, who is best known for his work with Beyonce.

Bradley added of the latest single: “‘Holy Grail’ is a song about realising that going through ups and downs with someone you love makes it worth it. I spoke about that with my friend Ina, who is an incredible songwriter, and then wrote it around an electric guitar before I recorded anything. Later, BOOTS and I tracked live drums, and I wrote the outro in the studio. It was one of the harder ones on the album to finish because it felt quite delicate and anything we added really needed to earn its place in the production.”

Fans of The Vamps will be thrilled to hear they are not going anywhere, as confirmed in the song titled ‘The Band’s Not Breaking Up’.

As well as new music, Bradley is also set to embark on his biggest headline tour to date.

The run kicks off at Dublin’s The Academy on May 7, followed by dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Southampton, and wrapping at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 23.

Fans who pre-order ‘The Panic Years’ via store.bradleysimpson.com before 3pm on November 12 will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets. General on sale begins at 10am on November 15.

‘The Panic Years’ track-listing:

‘Cry At The Moon’

‘Picasso’’

‘Carpet Burn’

‘Daisies’

‘Holy Grail’

‘Getting Clear’

‘Not Us Anymore’

‘’Almost

‘Favourite Band’

‘Always Like This’

‘The Band’s Not Breaking Up’

‘The Panic Years’