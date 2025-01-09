The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged residents to open their homes to the people and pets caught in the LA wildfires.

Prince Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan, 43, broke their silence on the blazes after it was reported they faced evacuation from their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, after the blazes erupted on Tuesday (07.01.25.)

With the pair still at high risk of having to flee their property, where they live with their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, they issued a statement telling residents how they could keep pets and vulnerable residents safe amid the disaster.

They said in a joint statement issued on Thursday (09.01.25): “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

“A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

“And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

“Some families and people have been left with nothing.

“Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and clothing, and other essentials.

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Harry and Meghan were warned they risked having to cut off power to their home due to the raging wildfires.

The pair bought their home for $14.65 million in the summer of 2020.

Thousands of homes across Los Angeles have been destroyed by the wildfires, including mansions owned by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Harrison Ford, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jamie Lee Curtis.