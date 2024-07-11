Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to be "very pleased" with the "strong start" for American Riviera Orchard.

Duchess Meghan is said to be pleased with the early success of her brand

The 42-year-old former actress - who has Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, with Britain's Prince Harry, 39 - unveiled her new company back in March.

A trademark application revealed the brand will sell a wide range of home goods, including edible treats like jellies, jams and spreads and tableware staples such as cutlery, table linens and drinkware.

While it’s early days, the 'Suits' alum has already attracted more than 100,000 to her website.

A source told Us Weekly: “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched.

"Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

The insider added: “[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives."

Several of Meghan's celebrity friends were sent some of her strawberry jam to try.

However, it hasn't been all smooth-sailing, as the Goop-style website was hijacked at one point.

It emerged that the domain name of her business was snapped up in Britain by an apparent fan of her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.

While the US American Riviera link takes users to Meghan’s website, the UK version – ‘americanriveriaorchard.uk’ – was bought by someone who linked it to a food bank.

Web users are asked for donations to a British-based charity, while a message on the site said: “Thoughts with Catherine.”

The home page of the site read at the time: “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust”, and clicking on it took browsers to a Just Giving fundraiser for the Trussell Trust charity.

A message also stated: “Not Meghan. Hope Meghan wouldn’t mind. Thoughts with Catherine. X.”

The notes appeared to reference the fact Catherine, 42, is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected in her body following major abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

It is unclear who bought the UK domain and the Trussell Trust charity confirmed it did not set up the webpage and is not aware of the bogus site.

But the linked page has so far raised £25, 768 of its £1,000 donations target – with some users posting derogatory remarks and support messages for Catherine.