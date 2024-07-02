Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award recognition has been blasted by the late soldier's mother.

Prince Harry is being honoured with the Pat Tillman Award

The British royal served 10 years in the British Armed Forces, had two tours of duty in Afghanistan and founded the Invictus Games Foundation to support injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women around the world, and he will receive a prize named in honour of Pat Tillman at this year's ESPY Awards.

The award is presented to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger", who died aged 27 in Afghanistan 20 years ago.

His mother Mary Tillman told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."

She argued that there are "far more fitting" people to receive the award, insisting that others do "tremendous things" for veterans in toughter circumstances to Harry.

She added: “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised.”

ESPN, the network behind the awards, has responded to the backlash and voiced its support for Prince Harry, and insisted his work on the Invictus Games Foundation is "worth celebration".

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”