The Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to be "donating privately" towards relief efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

As of Thursday (04.07.24), the death toll from the destructive Category 4 hurricane has reached at least 10 as heavy winds and rain batter many of the islands, including Jamaica, where the royal couple visited in 2022.

HELLO! reports that: "They continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Beryl closely. At the time of writing, the Category 5 hurricane is heading towards Jamaica, where the royal couple toured in 2022."

The British royals' arrival on the island was marked by protests seeking slave reparations from the monarchy amid calls for the country to drop the then-queen as head of state.

In response, William expressed his "profound sorrow" over slavery.

The Cambridges attended an official dinner and reception hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica, where the royal denounced the "abhorrent" slave trade.

Speaking on the couple's fifth day of their Caribbean tour, he said: "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

"The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.

"I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history."

William also insisted his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, had a "deep affection" for Jamaica.