Prince William was desperate to watch his beloved Aston Villa after returning home from his trip to Singapore.

Prince William is a big fan of Aston Villa

The 41-year-old royal was in Singapore earlier this week to attend the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, and before leaving the country, William informed his Instagram followers that he'll be watching his favourite soccer team when he returned to the UK.

Asked which team would win the European Cup during a Q and A, the future monarch joked: "I should say, will Villa win a European cup this year, is probably more accurate.

"I would like to think they would. I think we've got a good chance in the Europa Conference league. And actually, we get back tomorrow, and I'm rather looking forward to tuning into Villa's game against Alkmaar, which will be at Villa Park."

The Prince of Wales - who is a life-long fan of Villa - initially wanted to attend the game in person.

However, the prince acknowledged that jet-lag might force him to watch from home.

He shared: "I think I might actually fall asleep watching the game. But I’ll be watching it from home, cheering on the Villains."

Villa actually won the game 2-1 on Thursday evening (09.11.23), and William previously explained why he follows the Midlands club.

Speaking to the BBC in 2015, William - who has been president of England's Football Association since 2006 - said: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional roller-coaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history."