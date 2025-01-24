Princess Anne remembers "nothing" about her horse accident.

The 74-year-old royal suffered "minor injuries and concussion" in an incident with a horse at her home in Gloucestershire in June 2024 but has now admitted that she has no memory about the whole ordeal, and thought she was going to see her chickens before everything unfolded.

She is quoted by the BBC as saying: "No, nothing."

"I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens, no, nothing to do with horses."

Anne still has "no idea" what she was doing in the field, but admitted that the whole thing has served as a reminder to her that life is never guaranteed and anything can happen at any time.

She said: "[It was] my regular visit, I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way.

"It just reminds you, shows you - you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover."

Although the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, her medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence thanked the public for their support as his wife recovered.

She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure. She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

He also thanked everyone for their messages of support following the accident. He added: "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."

Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

As well as missing a state banquet in honour of Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Princess Anne won't take part in a planned overseas tour to Canada this weekend.