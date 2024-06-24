Princess Anne's tour of Canada has been postponed following her hospitalisation.

Princess Anne has delayed her Canada trip

The Princess Royal had been due to fly out on an official tour later this week but on doctors' advice, she has cancelled her upcoming engagements after she sought medical treatment for concussion and minor injuries on Sunday (23.06.24) evening following an "incident" at home.

A spokesperson said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The 73-year-old princess will also miss a state banquet being held on Tuesday (25.06.24) evening in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan's visit.

The spokesperson confirmed: “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

While it has not been confirmed how Anne - who is still in hospital but said to be conscious - sustained her injuries, sources said they were consistent with the impact from a horse's head of legs and some of the creatures were said to be nearby when she was hurt.

Anne's husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were also present at her Gatcombe Park estate at the time and her spouse travelled with her to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sent his best wishes to the princess.

He said: “Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness.

“We’re all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery.”

His sentiments were echoed by Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement on Monday (24.06.24).

It read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."