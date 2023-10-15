Not sure if you should spend your next holidays in London or Paris? There is a simple solution to this: Share the time you have in both locations. It will take you just a little over two hours of train ride to get from one city to the other and you will benefit from the best of both worlds.

Visit Both Capitals During Same Trip

London to Paris by train

There are so many advantages gained by taking a train between these two major cities. The first is that you don't have to go out of town to reach an airport, since both railway stations are in their respective town centers. It means saving lots of time spent in transport that you can then use to visit Paris, the moment you step out of the train. While travelling from London to Paris by train, you can also enjoy more leg room, walk from one wagon to the next if you want to move your feet and even stop by the restaurant for a snack. Best of all, you can often find last-minute offers to benefit from reduced prices. Or, if you already know your travel dates well in advance, you can also get lower rates by buying your tickets months ahead. There's another positive element that we don't always think about, though: travelling by train offers an environmentally-friendly and efficient solution to travel, reducing carbon emissions while ensuring fast and reliable mobility. So, it's a win-win all round.

The magic of visiting London and Paris

There are a few cities in the world that you simply cannot afford to miss visiting. London and Paris are both on this list for different reasons. In the UK capital, you will discover the pleasures of the night, while in Paris you can enjoy all it has to offer throughout the day. Spending time in both these towns in the same trip will be a memorable event, as you will get to live the best that life has to offer in very different settings. Here is a suggested one-day itinerary for each city.

What to do in London

Although the city is extremely busy during the day with people moving from one place to another, London becomes lively after work hours. This is when workers head to their closest pub to enjoy a pint with their colleagues. It is time to blend in and do the same, to feel the energy of London rising while the sun goes down. After this introduction, pick one of the many exceptional restaurants around town that have popped up over the last decades. It features international cuisine at its best. You will have to try Indian cuisine at least once, since there is none better in the world (besides in India of course). Plan a shopping spree in prestigious locations such as Harrolds, one of London's luxury institutions. Then treat yourself to a manicure, as London is full of beauty salons where the unique creativity will surprise you. Finally, choose a musical and let your eyes and ears feast.

What to Do in Paris

In Paris, you should wake up early, while Parisians are still sleeping and enjoy a walk in one of the city's beautiful parks. You can then grab a croissant at any pastry shop and enjoy it with a coffee. Once your energy level is back on high, head to one of the many museums around town to view some of the most amazing works of art in the world. Finish the day with a French meal, and keep an eye on the Eiffel Tower, which is beautiful when illuminated at night.