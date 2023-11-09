Billed as Cardiff’s newest luxury hotel The Parkgate Hotel is within touching distance of Principality Stadium. Echoing all the elegance and glamour of its historic setting, a chic new spot to meet, eat, and relax. We were about to sample the delights staying here.

The Parkgate Hotel Lobby

Built in 1897 The Parkgate building from which the hotel takes its name was originally Cardiff’s main Post Office opened to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria.

We arrived at the Parkgate Hotel around midday, a little early but we had decided to leave our luggage at the Hotel and go and soak up some of Cardiff’s atmosphere and see the sights.

On arrival we entered what can only be described as a grand and imposing double height entrance hall, majestic columns supporting what I believe is a coffered ceiling.

We apologised for being early but asked if we could book in and leave our luggage and we would return when the room would be ready. Reception checked our booking and told us our room was ready - so booked in, up to our room.

Parkgate Hotel Suite

Stunning bathrooms

The Room

We were on the fourth floor, as we entered our suite, I was left speechless. First to our left was a large dressing room, that led to a bathroom, toilet, shower, and double sinks.

Stepping back out the corridor led to a large living room with a couch, two armchairs, while on the wall was a TV. To one side was a writing desk and a set of cupboards where tea, coffee, fridge, cool drinks were kept.

Next was the huge bedroom, again a wall mounted TV, two sets of wardrobes, a super king sized bed, all set in the most luxurious plush surroundings you could wish for – just pure opulance.

An interesting fact no two of the Parkgate Hotels 170 rooms are the same.

Spa

The Parkgate Hotel Infinity Spa Pool

Well with the bags unpacked we decided to visit the Spa and relax in the infinity pool taking in the stunning views over Cardiff rugby stadium with stunning city view behind. Have a relaxing sauna then unwind in the infinity pool as you take in the best views of the Cardiff city skyline. This has to be Cardiff's most exclusive wellness destination, an escape from the world in such beautiful atmospheric surroundings.

Alternatively enjoy the finest luxury treatments from Elemis immersing yourself in a range of treatments release the pressures of everyday life. Be pampered as one of only a select number of guests welcomed each day, allowing you the space and time to feel deeply relaxed and restored. These suites can also be transformed into two dual treatment rooms, so you can share the experience with a friend or your partner.

This was one of the best experiences to enjoy and reluctantly after booking a treatment for the next morning it was time to leave these stunning views and spa pool to get ready for our evening meal.

The Restaurant

The Sorting Room Restaurant

The Sorting Room Restaurant was our destination for our evening meal.

The Sorting Room is a Michelin Guide listed restaurant taking its name from its Post Office days. With many of the original features being retained and incorporated into the restaurant to produce an elegant, chic, and luxurious contemporary feel to the space - perfect for a glamorous evening meal.

On arrival we were seated at a table for two in the main dining area and furnished with water and the menu. An interesting touch was that the serviettes were folded in an envelope pattern in a nod back in time.

Starters

The menu had a great choice of appetizers, starters, mains, and desserts, planned around local foods. For starters we had the cauliflower soup and welsh rarebit croquet, while for mains we had Thirty Five Day Aged Rump Steak, and Roasted Oak Smoked Salmon, both accompanied vegetables. Then for dessert we shared a Textures of Chocolate.

The food and the service were exceptional, truly deserving of all the accolades they have received.

The Sorting Room Bar

After our meal we retired to The Sorting Room Bar and Lounge, for a night cap before eventually heading back to our room.

We were also informed that breakfast would be available here in the morning

Cutting Edge Gym

I am an outdoor runner and I couldn’t wait to try out state of the art gym at the Parkgate and burn off some of extra calories. I was not disappointed, the equipment was cutting edge and after my work-out I showered and emerged ready for the rest of the day.

Opinion

If you want to enjoy an experience that is second to none, with prices to suite most budgets then I would recommend the Parkgate Hotel, you will be welcomed and looked after by the hotels wonderful staff, spoiling you whatever you are doing. You will come away feeling so much better, and with the Xmas season coming up what better way to spend some special time being spoilt.

I must add, the standout thing with The Parkgate Hotel are the staff, with everyone from the Manager through to the full team, they are all dedicated to making your stay perfect – and they succeed.

The Parkgate Hotel is part of the Celtic Collection, along with Celtic Manor and TÅ· Milford Waterfront

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

