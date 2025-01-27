Alan Carr feared going blind after being diagnosed with astigmatism.

Alan Carr has been having eye problems

The 48-year-old TV star has revealed he's been suffering from eye problems and he's been worried about losing his sight - and it led to a number of terrifying procedures as doctors attempted to cure his issues.

During an appearance on his 'Life's A Beach' podcast, Alan joked he keeps getting the name of his condition wrong, saying: 'I've got astigmatism - I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.

"I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [Moorfields Eye Hospital in London]. I've got something wrong with my eyes - quite a bit of pressure."

Alan went on to recall one of the scary procedures he underwent, saying: "They said, 'Just relax, Alan, concentrate on the spike going into your eye.' I thought, 'Excuse me? What?!' It was surreal.

"I hate the glaucoma thing, when they squirt the air in your eyes. I had something wrong with my eyes in the cornea. I was so worried ...

"He had to basically choke me because this air going into my eye was too much. At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked ..

He went on to add: "It was so surreal. Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse. My eyeballs need draining - they've got too much pressure."