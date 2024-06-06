Alex Bain "loved" his time on 'Coronation Street'.

Alex Bain has relished his time on the soap

The 22-year-old actor - who has played Simon Barlow on 'Coronation Street' since 2008 - has taken to Instagram to reflect on his time on the ITV soap, admitting that he's had a "fantastic experience" on the show.

In a video clip filmed outside the Rovers Return pub, Alex said: "I just want to say a quick message from me and my character Simon to all the fans of 'Coronation Street'.

"I just wanted to say that it's been a fantastic experience. I've loved being here, and I've loved being a part of the nation's favourite street.

"And I just wanted to say a big old thank you to everybody who supported me over the years, all the people I've worked with, and it's been an honour and I will always cherish my time here on 'Coronation Street'. Take care everyone."

Alex previously revealed that he wanted to spend more time dancing, after he quit 'Coronation Street'.

The actor explained that in the long term, he hopes to open his own dance school.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I will always be a dancer and one day I would love to be a choreographer and teach dance and ultimately open my own dance and performance school.

"I am currently finally taking my ballet and modern intermediate exams that I should have done when I was 16. I need those qualifications to have a chance of teaching and doing choreography.

"Acting goes hand in hand with dancing though so hopefully I will be able to continue to do both.

"But dance is definitely my focus at the moment. I’d like to do a dance teaching course. I've been able to attend a full week's worth of classes, which is something I haven't been able to do for a while."