Alex Brooker thinks 'The Masked Singer' bosses worried he would be "offended" by his costume.

Alex Brooker finished in second place as Bigfoot on The Masked Singer

The 39-year-old presenter - who had to have his right leg amputated as a baby - finished as runner-up on the ITV1 talent series dressed as the mythical creature and wore a bandage in a nod to his own prosthetic leg but admitted he initially thought producers thought he would be hurt by the costume, even though that was not the case at all.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he said: "I just loved messing around. I got out of breath, the Craig David one, I was knackered before I even started. But the thing I love about Bigfoot is the amount of people on social media who said it was me because it looked like me. That's not how it works!

"I think they were reluctant to show me it because I think they showed me a character with a bad leg that I would be offended, like 'Oh, we knew you were coming on so we've got the one with the bad leg for you!' And they were really lovely about it. But as soon as I saw it I thought 'Oh, he's hurt his foot...Bigfoot!'"

Meanwhile, 'The Last Leg' star was pipped to the champion title by McFly star Danny Jones and recalled being able to hear him belt out Celine Dion's 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' and jokingly wondered who would want to hear him sing Chesney Hawkes hit 'The Only and Only' after such a performance.

"The only time I heard anything properly was in the final and Danny as Pirhana was singing. I could hear him singing and I was just thinking 'Does anyone really wanna hear me?'