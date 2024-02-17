Danny Jones has won 'The Masked Singer'.

Danny Jones has won the ITV show

The 37-year-old singer - who stars in the pop-rock group McFly - has been crowned as the winner of the ITV show, after he was unmasked as Piranha.

After his identity was revealed, Danny admitted: "I've had the mot amazing time."

The pop star also claimed that his 'Masked Singer' experience has actually improved his musical talents.

Danny explained: "I'm able to singer higher now. I've gone up a whole tone."

The 'Masked Singer' judges - Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Rob Brydon and Mo Gilligan - all praised Danny's singing skills.

Rob even joked that he should quit McFly and pursue more solo success.

The 58-year-old comedy star quipped: "If we've learned anything, it's time to dump those losers - those guys have been holding you back!"

Earlier in the night, Alex Brooker was unmasked as Bigfoot.

The 39-year-old TV star - who is best known for co-hosting 'The Last Leg' on Channel 4 - admitted that he loved his time on 'The Masked Singer'.

Reflecting on his experience on the show, Alex said: "It was the most fun."

Alex also revealed that he kept his family in the dark about his appearance on the ITV show.

The TV star - who has two daughters with his wife Lynsey - shared: "My daughters love the show. They have no idea. Girls, this is where daddy has been going!"

And despite falling at the final hurdle, Alex has no regrets about his time on the programme.

He said: "I love every single song I did. I loved tonight."