Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are joining 'This Morning' as the main presenters.

Dermot Oleary and Allison Hammond will continue in their Friday slot but two new faces will be joining full-time

The two TV stars will be seen hosting the ITV1 magazine show from Monday to Thursday and will make their debut in March, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary continuing in their roles as Friday presenters and holiday cover.

Ben said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of 'This Morning'.

"It's an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job. For the last ten years, I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes 'This Morning' so loved."

Cat - who began her career on children's television alongside Ant and Dec and went on to host 'Stars in Their Eyes' before finding furhter success in the US - is thrilled to be joining the "national institution" on a regular basis and vowed to "take care" of it as well.

She said: "'This Morning 'is a national institution. Whenever it's on, it's like having your friends over - funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships! This Morning is and always will be the viewer's show.

"Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we're going to do our best to take care of it."

The news was also announced at the top of Friday's (16.02.24) when 'Tipping Point' star Ben, 49, turned to the camera in a pre-recorded segment and said: "See you soon!"

Just behind him, a picture of former 'SMTV: Live' presenter Cat, 47, came to life and she gave a wink to the audience before the show resumed normal procedure, with regular Friday hosts Alison and Dermot at the helm.

Dermot said: "Welcome to your Friday this morning, and, Ben and Cat, welcome to the family! The lovely thing is we know them well, I started out my career with Ben at 'T4', and Cat is just a joy"

Alison added: "We're so, so happy that they're joining the family. Ben and Cat. This is gonna be great, and they're joining us in March!"

Towards the end of last year, Cat stepped in for a trial run of a week of shows alongside 'Good Morning Britain' host Ben and the show has been searching for a pair to take on the coveted TV jobs following the departures of long-running hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

'This Morning' editor Martin Frizell commented: "The team and I have relished the opportunity to try new things these past few months and remind viewers what a massively talented team both on and off screen we have here at This Morning. We can't wait to welcome Ben and Cat fully into the fold next month and witness the start of another exciting chapter in the show's 35-year journey."