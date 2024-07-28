Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are to host this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Alan Carr will host the Royal Variety Performance with Amanda Holden

The 'Changing Ends' star, who previously anchored the event in 2021, is delighted to have been asked back to front the show with his "TV wife" and teased both the audience at London's Royal Albert Hall - where the star-studded night will be filmed on 22 November to air at a later date - and TV viewers are in for a "real treat".

He said: “I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon — what a compliment.

“It was an honour three years ago and it’s an honour now.

"To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me.

“If we have half as much fun as we did three years ago, well we are all in for a real treat.”

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Amanda - who works with Alan on BBC DIY show 'Amanda and Alan's Italian Job' - is equally delighted to be taking the reins.

She said: “It truly is such an honour. I’m still pinching myself.

"This is a dream job.

"Alan is a true friend and we are already bursting with ideas and excitement.

"It’s going to be such a fun night."

This year's 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Sydnie Christmas is already confirmed to be performing at the show, and Amanda is very "proud".

She said: “I’ve worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family.”

Last year's Royal Variety Performance was hosted by Bradley Walsh and was attended by Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.