'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Amy Dowden feels "angry" about her cancer diagnosis after "looking after herself" throughout her life.

Amy Dowden on the cover of Women's Health UK - copyright Mark Cant-Women's Health UK

The 33-year-old star was diagnosed with Crohn’s aged 19, following eight years of symptoms, and in May she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she has been undergoing treatment for.

Amy has admitted it will "take a while to accept" her cancer diagnosis, as it did to accept her Crohn's.

When asked if she feels angry about facing cancer so young, on top of managing a chronic illness, she told Women’s Health UK: "Oh yeah ... I always say, I never asked [for] this to happen to me.

"I’ve always worked so hard. I’ve always been a good person.

"I looked after myself, I’ve exercised well, haven’t smoked ... I do get angry.

"I just think I’ve been dealt a difficult one ... I think it’ll take a while to accept.

"It took me a long time to accept my Crohn’s. Until I’m back dancing and back to my normal self, I don’t think I will accept it."

But Amy doesn’t want "looks of sympathy" from people if they see her out and about with her headscarf on - after she shaved her head amid her cancer treatment - and she doesn't need anyone to give her any "pity looks".

She added: "I just want to be treated as normal.

"When I’m walking outside and I’ve got my headscarf on, I don’t want looks of sympathy or feeling sorry for me - I’m Amy ... sometimes, people don’t know how to address it.

"Just ask how I am - I will answer you. We don’t want you to feel sorry for us.

"We’re embracing it. Stand strong with us ... don’t give me that pity look - I don’t need it!"

