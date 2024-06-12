Amy Dowden has chronicled her battle with cancer in a new BBC documentary.

Amy Dowden has made a documentary about her battle with cancer

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 at the age of 32 and was given the all-clear in February after months of gruelling treatment - and now she's revealed she allowed cameras to follow her throughout her journey for a new film called 'Amy Dowden: Fight of My Life' which will air over the summer.

Amy said in a statement: "It was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life.

"I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

"I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are."

Amy made the decision to allow cameras to follow her during her cancer treatment just six days after her diagnosis and the documentary was made over the course of 15 months.

The film will air in the run-up to Amy's return to 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the autumn after she was forced to miss the 2023 season due to her illnes.

Amy previously revealed she was working hard in a bid to return to the show this year.

During an appearance on 'BBC Breakfast' she was asked about returning to ‘Strictly’, and she said: “That would be the dream, I'm working really hard and getting my body full back and rehab and physio.

“I've got a brilliant team so fingers crossed I'll be back on your screens dancing later this year.”

Amy - who is married to fellow dancer Benjamin Jones - then recalled the shock of learning she had been diagnosed with cancer.

She recounted: “So I found a lump the day before I was going on my honeymoon, and obviously when I got back I went to my GP and yeah I was told unfortunately it is grade three cancer and I need a mastectomy, chemotherapy. “

"I never thought for a million years at 32 that I’d be diagnosed with breast cancer, there I was living my life to the full on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. I just got married, cancer doesn't discriminate."