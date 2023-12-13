Amy Dowden "deluded" herself into thinking she would be "fine" after finishing chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old dancer - who is best known as a professional on 'Strictly Come Dancing' - was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year but insisted that even though she has finished chemotherapy, the journey is "not over" yet, especially after breaking her foot and having a blood clot on her lung.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I'm okay, taking every day as it comes but I think I was a bit deluded when I ran the chemo bell. I find it mentally tougher now because I was seeing a doctor every other week, I had a routine. And I honestly thought that once I'd rung the bell I was going to be fine but actually I've broken my foot, I've had a blood clot on my lung. You've gotta recover from chemo, I had eight tough rounds of it. "Others think I'm fine now but no, the journey is not over."

Amy had to take time away from her regular role on the BBC Latin and ballroom show so she could complete treatment but her plans were scuppered when she broke her foot and admitted that she "cried so much" because she just wanted to be back on the dancefloor.

She said: "Chemo causes neuropathy so you lose the feeling in your hands and your feet and I just think I didn't have my foot completely on the...I cried so much, I just wanted to be back dancing. "I'm so looking forward to 2024 because this has been such a difficult year. I was told that I had cancer and then asked what my fertility plans were, it was like a stab to the gut."

"I was [at 'Strictly'] on Monday and I just burst into tears because I have had what I love most taken away from me."