Amy Dowden has shared her fears about not being able to have children.

Amy Dowden's menopause fears

The 33-year-old 'Strictly Come Dancing' star is currently battling breast cancer and explained that the hormone treatment she is having has forced her body into menopause, causing her to fear that she and husband Ben Jones may not be able to have kids in the future.

Speaking during Channel 4's 'Stand Up To Cancer' on Friday (03.11.23), Amy said: "I've had sepsis, blood clots, I've had to have hormone treatment then being put into menopause.

"When I sat in that room and the doctor said 'yes Amy you have cancer' that was one stab, and then 'what's your fertility plans?'

"Because I have an oestrogen fed cancer and they need to shut my ovaries down basically, and my husband is next to me and we've only been married a couple of months!

"And it's just heartbreaking and that is something I never knew, and the impact emotionally it's just been so tough."

However, there was some good news as Amy revealed she will have her final chemotherapy session next week.

She said: "It has been the toughest year of my life but I am hoping with the surgery and chemo I have done enough."