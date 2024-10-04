Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is to host a revival of 'Bullseye'.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff will host a Bullseye reboot

The 46-year-old former cricketer is taking the helm of the darts-based quiz show - which was presented in the 1980s and 90s by Jim Bowen and briefly revived in the mid-200s by Dave Spikey - for an upcoming Christmas special and couldn't be happier with his first TV role since his horror 'Top Gear' crash.

He said in a statement: “I love the darts and 'Bullseye' was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

“I can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

“You can’t beat a bit of Bully!”

If the Christmas special is a hit, it is hoped a full series will be commissioned and insiders are confident Freddie is the right choice to present the programme.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “This is the perfect role for Freddie to start a whole new chapter in his career and his fans will be thrilled to see him on our screens fronting such a well-loved programme.

“Few would have predicted the move but it’s a genius signing because Freddie has the same dry, Lancashire sense of humour and delivery as Jim.

“Though it remains to be seen whether he’ll continue Jim’s ‘super, smashing, great!’ catchphrase or if they’ll dole out jackpot prizes of speedboats to contestants who live in landlocked towns and cities.

“But they’re likely to keep the torturous practice of saying ‘Look at what you could’ve won’ before bringing out first prize to rub in the faces of the losing competitors.”

'Bullseye' first aired on ITV in 1981 and ran for 14 years with Jim - who died in 2014 aged 80 as host and the late Tony Green as commentator.

It was revived on Challenge TV in 2006, with Dave presenting, but dropped after just two series.