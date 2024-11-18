Emily Atack could star in a 'Bullseye' celebrity special.

Emily Atack could star on the TV show

The darts gameshow - which was made famous by the late Jim Bowen in the 80s and 90s - is being revived this Christmas, with the former international cricket star Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff fronting the show, and the likes of Emily and comedian Peter Kay are reportedly in line to appear on a proposed celebrity special.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "ITV would be crazy not to ride the wave of nostalgia that comes with bringing back a much-loved show like 'Bullseye'.

“A celebrity version is a no-brainer.

“They want to target the right kinds of celebrities - people like Emily who viewers can imagine joining them down the pub for a pint, a game of darts and a good laugh.

"Peter is also a fan of the show and though he doesn’t take part in many telly programmes these days, they reckon he might make an exception.

"What happens next depends on the reaction to the festive special - but it’s already looking like the comeback will be a big hit."

The TV show - which tests people's general knowledge and darts skills as they battle it out to take home cash and some star prizes - is also set to feature the sport's most-recent sensation, 17-year-old champion Luke Littler.

Meanwhile, Freddie previously admitted that he can't wait to host the programme, admitting it was "one of [his] favourite shows as a kid".

The former England cricket captain - who previously co-hosted 'Top Gear' on the BBC - said: "I love the darts and 'Bullseye' was one of my favourite shows as a kid. [I] can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

"You can’t beat a bit of Bully!"