Karren Brady's hand "literally froze" in an agonising ordeal when she was filming 'The Apprentice' in Austria.

The Apprentice's Karren Brady suffered hand ordeal in Austria

As well as the 55-year-old businesswoman, Lord Alan Sugar's other aide Tim Campbell braved the European city's cold temperatures for a task in the upcoming series, but the West Ham United vice-chairman "suffered" for the sake of the hit BBC One show.

She said: "We were standing more than 3,000 meters above sea level. It was so cold.

"And, obviously, I couldn't write with my gloves on. I had to take my glove off to write my notes.

"But then all of a sudden, I couldn't write because my hand literally froze.

"You know when you're trying to do something, and your hand won't do what you want it to do? That’s what happened.

"It was so bad that I couldn't even read my own notes back at the end of the day!

"I really did suffer for our art!"

Karren has teased fans they can expect plenty of boardroom fireworks in the upcoming series.

She said: "It always gets heated in there because they all want to win.

"I guess their friendship goes out of the window when they're trying to save themselves."

The mum-of-two thinks the biggest misconception about the show is that viewers believe the boardroom scenes are scripted, but the responses from Lord Sugar are all based on her and Tim's notes

She added: "There's no script, there's no retakes, there's no autocue.

"Lord Sugar has his notes from us on exactly what's happened, but he delves into why it's happened.

"He wants to know why it's happened and who's going to take responsibility for it, whether that's for the good things or the bad things.

"And for Tim and I, our job is to keep the candidates honest. When they say, “Oh, I didn't agree with that, or I didn't want to do that, or I didn't do that,' we can say we know exactly what happened.

"Our job is to keep them honest, really."

Series 19 of 'The Apprentice' begins on iPlayer and BBC One on Thursday, January 30 from 9pm.