Harpreet Kaur has "no regrets" over parting ways with Lord Alan Sugar after winning 'The Apprentice'.

The 32-year-old businesswoman emerged victorious from the 2022 edition of the BBC reality show and accepted a £250,000 investment for her dessert company Oh So Yum but then left the company altogether last year.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I wouldn’t say I have any regrets. I’m a no regrets person from a personal and professional front.

"I honestly think that everything that you encounter, achieve or don’t achieve in life, it’s just a life lesson.

"So I have no regrets, but a hell of a lot of lessons that will only guide me, shape me in my future and actually I really hope to be able to share some of those in the future in different formats that can help me inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, or even as a South Asian woman, to help others feel confident that you’ve just got to give it your best."

The TV star - who has left her sister in charge of her £300,000 company - has just learned "lots of lessons" from her experience so far, and insisted that everything was "amicable" between herself and the billionaire businessman.

"We’re all human, we’re all going to make mistakes and if we approach everything with, 'I don’t want to regret this one day', we’re never going to get anywhere. So no regrets, but lots and lots of lessons.

"Yeah, [Alan and I] parted ways, but it was all on amicable terms and actually who wouldn’t want to gain control of their business again?."