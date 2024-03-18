Dame Prue Leith likes to cut corners in the kitchen.

The 84-year-old TV star, who has been a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ with Paul Hollywood since 2017, revealed she isn’t always a star baker at home, and often uses pre-made ingredients in her sweet treats.

She is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: “My family’s favourite pud is trifle, but I cheat all the way.

“I spread slices of any left-over cake thickly with any jam, soaked in sherry, brandy or whisky.

“Next comes the custard, straight out of a packet, mixed three parts custard to one of double cream. It’s been years since I made the real thing.

“I then top it with more double cream, whipped this time, then scatter the top with anything I can find: chopped dried apricots, chocolate truffles, glacé cherries, walnuts.

“Any of this - even all of it together - works a treat.”

The baker revealed she only cooks “elaborately and classically very rarely”, and that the hobby is just “for the pleasure”.

She said: “These days, I only cook elaborately and classically very rarely, for the pleasure. Otherwise, I’m shameless.”

Prue - who was initially married to Rayne Kruger from 1974 until his death in 2002 and has son Danny, 49, as well as adoptive daughter Li-Da, 48, with him but has been in a relationship with retited fashion designer John Playfair, 83, since 2011 - is reportedly planning on taking a break from the popular Channel 4 programme, and will not appear in the celebrity version later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Prue absolutely loves working on 'Bake Off' but filming two series a year can be punishing on top of her other commitments. She has already filmed the normal series, which will air this year, but she will not appear on the celebrity version.”

However, the insider insisted the TV star “adores” the show and will return in 2025.

They continued: “Prue has made it clear she adores the show and would like to come back in 2025. She will turn 85 next year, so it’s not surprising that she wants to take time off.”