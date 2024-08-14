Ed Balls is taking a break from ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The politician-turned-broadcaster caused controversy last week when he interviewed his wife and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper about the riots in the UK and has now revealed that he will be taking some time away from presenting duties on the ITV breakfast show.

Ed - who pivoted to broadcasting when he competed on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after losing his seat in Parliament at the 2015 General Election - wrote on Instagram: "What better way to celebrate the start of summer holidays than with a pavlova – our family favourite – loved working with Kate (Garraway) last week during such national turbulent times.

"I’m back with Susanna (Reid) at the beginning of September when schools and Parliament return – see you soon."

ITV defended Ed interviewing his wife by labelling the conversation as "balanced, fair and duly impartial" amid the backlash.

A spokesperson for the network said: "Following a weekend of rioting and national unrest, 'GMB' featured a range of interviews and discussion around this national emergency on today’s programme, which included James Cleverly, shadow home secretary, and Yvette Cooper, home secretary.

"We are satisfied that these interviews were balanced, fair and duly impartial.”

This came after Ofcom stated that they were "assessing" the thousands of grievances.

The regulator said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."