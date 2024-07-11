'Banged Up' won't be returning to Channel 4 for a second series.

Banged Up, which starred Sid Owen, won't return for a second series

The prison-based reality show - which saw famous faces get a taste of life behind bars - was said to be lining up Nigel Farage for a follow-up alongside plans for a version set in a women's jail, but network bosses have decided against another run.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Producers were shocked by Channel 4’s decision to axe the show.

"They were aiming high in trying to get people like Farage on board, and had some good names lined up.

“Pundits raved about the show and it was loved by viewers, so it seems a strange decision to get rid of it. It must purely be for financial reasons.”

The broadcaster has confirmed it won't be returning, and described the programme as a "one-off social experiment".

A Channel 4 spokesperson added: "'Banged Up' was a unique one-off social experiment that was only commissioned for one series.”

The first series featured six male celebrities - including former 'EastEnders' star Sid Owen and 'Friday Night Dinner' actor Tom Rosenthal - in a men's prison.

They were put behind bars in the now closed Shrewsbury Prison along with real former prisoners, with the famous faces forced to perform menial tasks against a background of body searches and fights breaking out.

Before it aired late last year, there were reports Channel 4 were planning a women's version.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Channel 4 are pretty sure that ‘Banged Up’ will hook viewers when it airs, so they’ve been considering this sequel for some time.

“And doing a women’s version in a women's prison and an all-female line-up of prison staff was a no-brainer.

“Though, of course, they’ll be watching closely to see what the reaction is to the first series.”