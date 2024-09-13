ITV is "desperate" to secure GK Barry for the new series of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

GK Barry has received an offer from ITV

The 25-year-old social media star previously rejected an offer to join 'Strictly Come Dancing' and she's so far resisted lucrative offers from ITV, too.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "ITV are desperate to have GK Barry in the jungle this year but she’s refusing to sign up for the show."

TV bosses believe GK - whose real name is Grace Keeling - could help to broaden the appeal of the long-running show.

The broadcaster has apparently tried to "sweeten the deal" by offering jobs on other ITV shows - but GK is insisting she doesn't want to enter the jungle.

The insider shared: "They think she’ll make great TV and will help the show appeal to an even wider audience.

"They’ve made huge money offers and are trying to sweeten the deal with jobs on other ITV programmes but GK is insisting she won’t do the jungle."

Despite this, an ITV spokesperson has played down talk of making an approach for GK.

The spokesperson said: "Any names suggested for 'I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' are just speculation."

Meanwhile, a source recently suggested that GK rejected an approach from 'Strictly Come Dancing' because she sees her long-term future with ITV.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "She did have several meetings with 'Strictly', but ultimately decided it wasn’t the best fit and is keen to pursue her telly career with ITV."

The broadcaster believes that GK's social media following could be a game-changer for ITV.

The source said: "Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.

"She has millions of social media followers, which is a top focus of ITV at the moment."