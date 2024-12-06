GK Barry impulsively bought a Porsche after making it big on social media.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ star, 25, shot to stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic by posting videos about her life as a Nottingham Trent University student on TikTok, and GK has now revealed she splashed out on a top-of-the-range sports car when the money first started to roll in.

Speaking to Reverend Richard Coles, 62, during Thursday night's (05.12.24) episode of the ITV programme, GK - whose real name is Grace Keeling - said: “I remember being like, ‘I’m making enough money to buy a car now.'

“I remember a Porsche drove past me as I had that thought and I remember thinking, ‘I could buy a Porsche and it would not be an issue.’

“I went to the centre, I was looking at an old one that was cheaper, but the one that I wanted was next to it and it was so nice. I rang my accountant and I was like, ‘Can I do it?’, and he was like, ‘Yeah’, so I bought it. I picked it up two days later.”

When asked what colour the car was, she said: “Black, with a red interior.”

During her chat with Richard, the vicar and broadcaster quizzed GK on how quickly she became successful on social media.

He asked: “So Grace, did you go from working in Costa [Coffee] to all of a sudden being able to buy a house?”, to which she replied: “Yeah”.

Richard continued: “So, you didn’t go from poor, poor, poor, a little less poor, a bit more money … you went from poor to rich?”

She confirmed: “Yeah, pretty quick.”

GK went viral after she posted a video in which she showcased what she really looked like without any filters or edits, which quickly became a trend online.

As of now, she has more than 4.8 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Aside from social media, GK created her own podcast, ‘Saving Grace’, in April 2022, on which she has interviewed the likes of Alan Carr, Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder.