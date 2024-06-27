GK Barry is in talks to join this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' line up.

The YouTuber - whose real name is Grace Keeling - is said to have met with 'Strictly' bosses to discuss being part of the show's 22nd series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Grace has had two meetings with Strictly about appearing on the show.

"She has a huge following on social media and bosses think she would be perfect for the younger audience they try and draw in."

GK is said to be "super keen" to be part of this year's 'Strictly' line up.

The source added: "Grace knows this is an opportunity to become more of a household name, even though she is already hugely popular online.

"She is super keen to get on board."

The star is also said to have been wanted by 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' bosses for this year's series - but she is expected to sign up for 'Strictly' instead.

A source said: "Ultimately, she felt ‘Strictly’ was a safer bet."

Hannah Waddingham, radio presenter Roman Kemp, former Lioness Jill Scott and documentary-maker Louis Theroux have all been linked to this year's series of the BBC Latin and ballroom show.

In April, it was reported 'Ted Lasso' star Hannah - who is a close friend of 'Strictly' judge Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah - was considering taking part in the programme.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Hannah would be an incredible signing for 'Strictly' this year, and so far things are looking very positive.

"She loves the show - she has heard so much about it from Anton and Hannah, as she is a close friend to both - and is keen to do it.

"It’s just a question of whether or not it’s possible to fit it into her schedule - obviously it’s a very big commitment, and she is incredibly in demand at the moment."