Clara Amfo is launching a live primetime music show on ITV.

Clara Amfo has landed a new ITV show

The 39-year-old presenter - who previously hosted her own show on BBC Radio 1 - is set to front 'ITV Studio Sessions', with the series expected to hit the airwaves next month.

She said: "I am thrilled to be part of something brand new on ITV with 'Studio Sessions', as I wholly believe that music performance on television is still such a treat for artists to do and for their fans to enjoy.

“As the host and consultant producer, I’m truly looking forward to having rooted conversations with our guests, so that audiences can learn something new about them and, of course, see them celebrate their most beloved and new songs.”

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, the lineup is set to include the lieks of Jess Glynne, Yungblud, Becky Hill, Tom Walker and Cat Burns.

The six-part series - with a new episode each week - will see the featured performers grace the stage at the Blueroom in London's O2 Arena.

They will each perform a mix of new tunes alongside cover versions of classic hits, while chatting with Clara in between.

It marks another joint venture between ITV and The O2, following the Brit Awards and 'An Audience With Kylie Minogue'.

Meanwhile, Clara is no stranger to the format, having fronted 'Live Lounge' and 'Future Sounds' on Radio 1, as well as interviewing the likes of Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar and Dua Lipa.

Back in December, she announced her departure from 'Future Sounds', and revealed she was looking forward to the next stage of her career.

She said: "I'm energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond."

'Chart Show' host Jack Saunders is taking over the evening slot, which he admitted meant his "dreams have become a reality".