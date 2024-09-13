BBC star Jay Blades has been charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

Jay Blades has been charged with one count of controlling and coercive behaviour

The 'Repair Shop' host, 54, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (13.09.24), with the charge confirmed by West Mercia Police.

He made bail and will next appear at Worcester Crown Court on October 11.

Lisa announced the end of their brief marriage in May this year, after the couple got married at a beachfront villa in Barbados in November 2022.

She claimed that when she walked out on Jay their 18-month marriage had “just got worse and worse”.

In an emotional social media post on 2 May, she wrote: “I have been quiet until now, but the papers seem to be picking up this story, but some parts have been definitely missed, so it’s forced my hand... this was the whole post on a private forum: I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw.

“I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.

“I wanted my husband to love me and keep me safe, and I would love him right back, but it just got worse and worse, until I grabbed a bag of a few things and I just left.

“Anyway, That's why there’s been no new workouts.”

The popular furniture restorer was awarded an MBE in the 2021 Birthday Honours for his services to craft.

Jay has three children, a daughter from his first marriage and two sons from previous relationships.