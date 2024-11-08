Bobby Norris thinks 'The Only Way Is Essex' is "going so downhill" after a slump in ratings.

The 38-year-old star featured on the ITVBe reality show between 2012 and 2021 and has lamented reports that the show's viewing figures have fallen to just 48,000 from a previous peak of around 1.5 million.

During an appearance on Fubar Radio’s ‘Access All Areas’ show, Bobby said: "I never bashed the show. I loved my time on the show … I was a little bit sad, because in my day there. In the heyday, we used to get between 1.5 million and 2 million [viewers] an episode.

"So when I saw 48,000 viewers, even though I'm not there, it's sad. I kinda think the legacy is kind of going so downhill now."

Bobby also questioned whether it is time to give the programme "respect" by bringing it to an end after more than a decade on air.

He said: "Since the day I left, I've never watched the show, but if you can't even pull in 50,000 viewers, I think, do you know what? Give the show the respect.

"It’s like having a dog in the corner of the kitchen that's dragging a broken leg, like you would be kind, and you’d take him to the vet and let him go to sleep."

Bobby is grateful that 'TOWIE' has given him the opportunity to take part in shows such as 'Celebs Go Dating' and 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' and pointed out that other stars such as Joey Essex, Gemma Collins and Pete Wicks have gone to success elsewhere after featuring in the series.

He said: "There's probably been hundreds of people who've done the show over the however-many years it's been on … to go on and still have careers.

"Thankfully, I'm one of them, but they're few and far between. It broke barriers. It just kind of makes me a little bit sad. 48,000, oh gosh, it's less than an Instagram story."