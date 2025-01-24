Bradley Walsh has landed another TV presenting gig - about Egyptology.

The 'Chase' frontman, who presents the ITV show as well as 'Gladiators', 'Blankety Blank', 'Beat the Chasers' and 'Breaking Dad', will host a Sky documentary series, 'Egypt’s Cosmic Code', on one of his favourite subjects.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "This isn’t necessarily the field of expertise most viewers would imagine him having, but he is obsessed with this chapter of ancient history.

"He’s just thrilled to have bagged a documentary where he gets to indulge the great passion, even if it doesn’t quite fit in with his current line-up of shows."

Filming is said to be underway on the three-part travelogue, which could be released as earlier as this year.

It comes as Bradley spoke about the history of Egypt's pyramids just this week, and he is "convinced" it was the Egyptians who constructed them.

Speaking on the 'Official Mile Fly Club' podcast, he said: "We couldn’t do it today, with the technology today.

"Someone built those pyramids, but it wasn’t the Egyptians, and I’m convinced, and that’s what I’m going to find out."

Last month, it was revealed Bradley was set to land a bumper deal to stay on 'The Chase', which he has fronted since 2009.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Bradley is one of the network’s most popular presenters and is hugely likeable.

"During negotiations for his contract to be renewed, bosses at ITV were concerned he might quit if he wasn’t happy with his package.

"There was a real concern he might walk away."