Gladiators star Zack George is to be a dad for a second time

The CrossFit athlete - known as Steel on the hit BBC One show - and his wife Samantha already have a little girl called Ivy, and Zack took to social media to reveal they have another child on the way.

He shared a picture on Instagram of Ivy holding a photo strip containing five pregnancy scan snaps, and captioned the image: "Ivy is very excited to have a new friend very soon.

"Little George number two in the making."

Since sharing the news with his 227,000 followers, several of Zack's 'Gladiators' co-stars have congratulated the couple.

Newbie Tom Wilson, also known as Hammer, wrote: "Mega!!

"Big, big, big, big congratulations from me and @chelatkin [partner Chelsea Atkin], amazing news. (sic)"

Jamie Christian, who is Giant in 'Gladiators', penned: "Ah man, this is amazing news, congrats guys."

Alex 'Apollo' Gray said: "Huge congrats to you both mate."

The 34-year-old TV personality joined the classic 90s show when the BBC rebooted it last year, with Bradley Walsh and his son Barney as hosts.

In June 2024, Zack admitted he loved watching the programme as a child, and his determination to become a Gladiator made him ditch unhealthy foods.

Steel - who drew abs on his stomach to look like the 'Gladiators' he saw on TV - is quoted by BBC News as saying: "They could do all these games and looked in great shape and I said to myself - I want to be a Gladiator.

"So I started eating better and started to train to try and live my dream."