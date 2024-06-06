Cat Deeley is “really feeling the pressure” to succeed on 'This Morning'.

Cat Deeley is feeling the heat on the ITV show

The 47-year-old TV presenter was previously hired as Holly Willoughby's replacement, and she's desperate to see the long-running ITV show succeed.

An insider told OK! magazine: ​​"Cat is really feeling the pressure at ‘This Morning’ and knows there is a lot riding on her and Ben [Shephard, her co-host] to get it right.

"She is really loving working with Ben and the partnership that they are building but she’s well aware of the critics and the falling ratings.

"She feels she and Ben haven’t been given enough time and that they are the fall guys for everything that went on at the show over the past few years."

Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty, 53, relocated back to the UK before she landed the coveted role on 'This Morning'.

But the presenter is said to miss the "Los Angeles lifestyle" and is wondering if they've made the right decision.

The source said: "She and Patrick moved back to the UK for their boys but Cat really misses the Los Angeles lifestyle and everything that comes with it.

"She still has her job on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and there is part of her that wonders whether they made a mistake coming back to the UK.

"The lack of sunshine is hard, as well as the laid-back way of life, plus they could be quite anonymous over there."

By contrast, Cat previously admitted to fearing for the safety of her children in the US.

The TV presenter recalled one incident when Patrick and her son were caught up in an attack at a shopping mall.

Cat - who has Milo, eight, and James, six, with her husband - told You magazine in 2020: "I got a call from Paddy, saying, 'They're taking us out through the fire exits but nobody can get to their car. If we walk to a junction, can you come and get us.

"He wanted to keep Milo calm, so I didn't understand the enormity of what was happening. As I was driving I began to see helicopters, news vans, firemen and Swat squads."