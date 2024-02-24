'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' bosses have reportedly banned politicians from the show.

I'm A Celeb's politician ban

After a number of controversial signings including former Health Minister Matt Hancock and ex-UKIP (UK Independence Party) leader Nigel Farage, show bosses are said to be keen to avoid including any more politicians in the line-up.

A source told The Mirror: "In the past it’s been really interesting to see which politicians are willing to join the show, with some even serving MPs. But this year, with an election looming, it doesn’t feel like the right moment for that. Coming on top of Farage not helping to pull in the punters last year, and Ant and Dec making it clear they want a change, this year it’s a case of avoid, avoid, avoid. It’s time for something different so it’s fair to say no one is seeking any controversial figures from the world of politics at this stage."

When hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were asked if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be a potential future campmate, Dec said: “I think we do a year without any politicians.”

Ant added: “Agreed, agreed, agreed.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that former 'I'm A Celebrity' host Holly Willoughby has been approached by Netflix for a new jungle-based series.

Holly previously co-hosted one series of ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity' in 2018 alongside Declan Donnelly, temporarily taking the place of Dec's regular co-presenter Ant McPartlin.

The former 'This Morning' presenter is thought to be wanted by the streaming giant to front a new show, which will star explorer Bear Grylls.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Bear is working with a production company for Netflix. They want Holly to host.

"A group of celebrities will be put into a jungle where they will have to tackle a series of challenges."

In the series, contestants are expected to be pitted against Bear.

The source added: "If they lose, they’ll have to pit their wits against Bear, who will be hunting them down.

"It’s a really exciting concept and Bear is totally on board. Now they have Holly in their sights to host it.

"She is very glamorous and an accomplished host.

"Holly is open to offers. She won’t be rushing into anything and will be carefully cherry-picking her next projects."