Channel 4 bosses are reportedly “furious” Pete Wicks has signed on to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ because it will interfere with their plans for ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’.

The 36-year-old TV star is due to appear on the challenge show this year after he was forced to quit the programme in 2022 following an accident in which he broke his ribs, and the new series is scheduled to air at the same time as his stint on the beloved BBC show in September.

Now, industry insiders have claimed Channel 4 higher-ups are “fuming” over Pete’s decision to join ‘Strictly’, because it will shift focus away from his planned “redemption arc” on ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ (‘SAS: WDW’).

A source told The Sun’s TV Biz column: “Channel 4 were fuming when Pete was revealed as part of this year’s ‘Strictly’ cast.

“After Pete was knocked unconscious and broke his ribs in 2022’s series, his return to try and pass selection was a big deal and the first time [ex-Special Forces lead instructor] Billy Billingham and the directing staff have allowed a celeb to try out twice.

“Bosses wanted his to be one of the main storylines on the show, a real redemption arc, but now they’ve been trumped by ‘Strictly’.

“All plans for Pete to give interviews for ‘SAS: WDW’ will be overtaken by ‘Strictly’ and bosses are furious — but there’s nothing they can do about it.”

The former 'TOWIE' star - who will be joined by the likes of ‘Love Island’ star Tasha Ghouri, singer Toyah Willcox, and blind comedian Chris McCausland on the BBC programme - said he was excited to take to the dance floor, though admitted he also found the prospect “absolutely terrifying”.

During an appearance on ‘KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri’, he said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.

“But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”