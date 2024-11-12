Channel 4 has commissioned a new lifestyle show set in Florida.

Channel 4 commissions new lifestyle show

'Escape to Florida' will provide audiences an insight into the lives of Brits living in the Sunshine State in a "20-part format", as they see if residing in what many describe as a dream destination is all it's cracked up to be.

Created by Waddell Media, its Executive producer Jannine Waddell MBE said: "This is a super-exciting commission for us.

"There are thousands of compelling highly motivated characters who have decided to take the plunge and make the life changing decision to move to the Sunshine State.

"We can’t wait to tell these amazing stories.”

Despite Florida being a world away from the UK, the number of ex-pats now living there means there are plenty of themed English pubs and pie shops, making it more homely for those moving away.

Jayne Stanger, Senior Commissioning Editor at the broadcaster, said: "We all dream of living the good life and many Brits are lured by the sunshine, beaches and lack of language barrier that Florida has to offer.

"Plenty of Brits travel there on holiday but what could it really be like to navigate living and working in a state that has no income tax but plenty of extreme weather and alligators!“

Jo Street, Director of Nations and Regions and Head of Lifestyle, added: "Our commitment to tell British stories, made by British companies for British audiences continues.

"We loved this positive and sunny format when it came in via the Sunshine Property brief we ran earlier this year, and its brilliant to working with talented team at Waddell Media again."

It follows a series of property formats being commissioned by the broadcaster.

An air date for 'Escape to Florida' is yet to be announced.