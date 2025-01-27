Channel 4 has reportedly given 'First Dates' the "ultimate sizzle" with a new spin-off series.

Fred Siriex is reportedly set to fly out to a location in the Mediterranean this summer to film a new spin-off of Channel 4's First Dates

Bosses of the BAFTA award-winning documentary series - which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023 - are jetting singletons out to a beach-side spot in the Mediterranean for their fresh new show, 'First Dates Beach Club'.

Maitre d' Fred Siriex and bartender Merlin Griffiths will be soaking up the sun also as they reunite at the location.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "'First Dates Beach Club' will offer singletons a great opportunity to get involved in the ultimate summer of love, alongside the show's team, who are used to playing Cupid.

"It will bring together singletons in the picturesque location, with idyllic views and relaxed holiday vibes, which makes for the perfect backdrop for discovering new romance.

"Fred, Merlin and all the familiar faces will be there to help the daters find the one, with the added help of the sun-soaked atmosphere of a seaside hotel.

"The sun and sea are undoubtedly going to give this format the ultimate sizzle."

Filming for the new show is set to start this summer, and the casting company Twenty Twenty Television is still accepting applications from those hoping to find love.

With this, 'First Dates Beach Club' is expected to air at some point in 2026.

'First Dates' has already seen an international spin-off - 'First Dates Hotel' - which was shot in Spain and Italy and launched in 2017.

CiCi Coleman, an original waitress on the show, confessed last year that she confessed that she has tasked Fred to help her find Mr Right.

She was quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "Fred has introduced me to a lot of men but, I'm afraid, nothing in the long-term department.

"Putting my love life in the hands of the 'First Dates' team is definitely discussed, but it just never happened. They haven't found me the right one yet.

"So who knows? If I'm single next series then I'm sure the conversation will be had."