The Gathering, which won Best Series at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June, has been axed

The six-parter Merseyside-based show - which sees the truth of a violent attack on a teenager at an illegal beach rave emerge - will not be back for another outing because Channel 4 has decided to "prioritise" other things.

Executive producer Simon Heath told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The series performed very well for Channel 4, but there are new people in charge and new priorities, meaning 'The Gathering' won't be coming back."

The thriller series, which came from the producers of the hit BBC crime drama 'Line of Duty', saw 'Ten Pound Poms' star Warren Brown, 46, win the Golden Nymph Award for Best Actor at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June 2024 for his performance as Paul.

Eva Morgan - who made her on-screen debut in the thriller - played Paul's gymnast daughter and scoped Best Actress, and the show itself claimed Best Series.

Paul previously told HeyUGuys: "It was great, from, obviously the first point of any job is the script and I thought it was fantastic. This world, the characters, it was something that you just wanted to keep reading it and to get the job and to know that I was starting was brilliant."

The news comes amid a string of recent axes by the broadcaster after the network was forced to cut hundreds of jobs across the UK, as well as on programming.

It has been reported that 200 jobs were slashed as Channel 4 sold its London headquarters, and 600 across the UK were terminated.

Some of the shows scrapped included the political show 'The Andrew Neil Show', the daytime programme 'Steph's Packed Lunch' and the experimental show 'Scared of the Dark'.